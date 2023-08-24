Two arrested and 200 plants seized in Wolverhampton drugs bust

West Midlands Police executed a search on a house on Cornwall Road, Tettenhall, after neighbourhood officers responded to concerns about suspicious activity at the address.

Attending officers arrested two men, aged 29 and 26, after more than 200 plants were discovered being grown across two floors in the residence.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two men from a house in Tettenhall after discovering more than 200 cannabis plants inside.

"Neighbourhood officers responding to concerns about suspicious activity in Cornwall Road, attended yesterday and found plants in rooms across two floors. Two men at the house were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and the plants were seized."

"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle of street deals, further offending and they won't ruin the lives or pollute our communities."

Police said that power engineers were also called to the address as electricity meters are often bypassed by growers, causing a substantial risk of fires.