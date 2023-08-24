Notification Settings

Man denies being driver of alleged stolen van that struck bystander

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has pleaded not guilty to being at the wheel of a stolen van that struck and injured a member of the public.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Paul Hall, 41, of Walsall, is accused of aggravated vehicle taking on Saturday, July 22.

The case relates to an incident involving an alleged police pursuit of a white Ford Transit van bearing false number plates along roads including Brownhills Road and Walsall Wood Road, in Walsall.

Hall, of Harden Grove, in Harden, in Walsall, denied the allegations at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

A trial date was set for next year. The defendant, formerly of Wordsworth Road, Short Heath, in Willenhall, was granted unconditional bail.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

