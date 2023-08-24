Man denies being driver of alleged stolen van that struck bystander

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Paul Hall, 41, of Walsall, is accused of aggravated vehicle taking on Saturday, July 22.

The case relates to an incident involving an alleged police pursuit of a white Ford Transit van bearing false number plates along roads including Brownhills Road and Walsall Wood Road, in Walsall.

Hall, of Harden Grove, in Harden, in Walsall, denied the allegations at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.