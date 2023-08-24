Driver arrested after 'record breaking' breathalyser reading

Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) arrested a man after he was found to be around 3.5 times the legal limit.
Police pulled the driver over near Walsall yesterday afternoon to administer a breathalyser test, officers were shocked when the driver blew a "record" 122 - almost three-and-a-half times over the limit.
The CMPG wrote on Twitter: "Male arrested for drink driving last night near Walsall. As if to try and beat last week's record', this guy blew 122. Around 3.5 times the limit.
"There are no prizes, just the award for most reckless person, and the honour of having to take the bus from now on."
West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.