Ex-finance director fleeces Wolverhampton firm of almost £400,000 leaving bosses devastated

Bosses at a Wolverhampton firm which was swindled out of nearly £400,000 by its financial director have spoken of their devastation after she was allowed to walk free from court.
Patricia Dowdeswell started working for electrical contracting business Chancery Contracts when it formed in 1992, having been a long-time friend of Brian Lewis who co-launched the business.