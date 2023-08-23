Faces of brothers who were jailed after manufacturing and selling illegal guns and bullets are revealed

Tony Graham

Tony and Simon Graham were caught after a West Midlands Police investigation linked them to the conversion and sale of guns, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

In June 2021, police recovered numerous types of ammunition and manufacturing tools from Simon Graham’s address while Tony Graham’s laptop showed significant searches and over 1,800 images of firearms and obsolete cartridges.

Simon Graham

Simon Graham pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to manufacture, sell and transfer prohibited weapons and ammunition on February 21 at Birmingham Crown Court.

On July 25, Tony Graham pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a firearm when prohibited and two counts of conspiracy to manufacture, sell and transfer prohibited weapons and ammunition at the same court.