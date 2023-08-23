Notification Settings

Driver who killed two boys 'went for burgers with friends' after fatal crash on Birmingham New Road

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Jurors were shown footage of a driver who killed two young boys casually ordering a meal at a burger restaurant an hour and half after the horror smash.

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh
Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, died instantly when their mother's BMW was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the Birmingham New Road, Parkfield, at 8.45pm on March 14, 2019.

