Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, died instantly when their mother's BMW was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the Birmingham New Road, Parkfield, at 8.45pm on March 14, 2019.
Jurors were shown footage of a driver who killed two young boys casually ordering a meal at a burger restaurant an hour and half after the horror smash.
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, died instantly when their mother's BMW was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the Birmingham New Road, Parkfield, at 8.45pm on March 14, 2019.