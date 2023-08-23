Men seen leaving house hours before fire leads to discovery of cannabis farm

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the blaze at the property in Coppice Road, Rugeley, just after 9am on Wednesday.

Firefighters from Cannock, Rugeley and Stafford used hose reel jets to safely extinguish the blaze by 10.15am and later found a cannabis grow inside.

The fire service has launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, while Staffordshire Police is also appealing for information, issuing descriptions of two men seen leaving the address in the early hours of the morning.

"One of the men is described as having a clean shaven head, around 6ft 2ins tall and in his mid-40s.

"The other man is described as having dark-coloured short hair, of a slim build and 5ft 10ins tall."

Anyone with information is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 121 of August 23, or message the police force using live chat at staffordshire.police.uk