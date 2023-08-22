The incident happened near Sale Lane in Fradley. Photo: Google.

The incident occurred near Sale Lane in Fradley on Sunday (19), between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Staffordshire Police received reports that a group of men had thrown items at the van.

The group then got into the vehicle and took a number of items from inside, including two pairs of shoes and a fleece.

A man and woman, who were inside the van, were not injured but were left shaken as a result.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area.