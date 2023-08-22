The incident occurred near Sale Lane in Fradley on Sunday (19), between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.
Staffordshire Police received reports that a group of men had thrown items at the van.
The group then got into the vehicle and took a number of items from inside, including two pairs of shoes and a fleece.
A man and woman, who were inside the van, were not injured but were left shaken as a result.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area.
"Call 101, quoting incident 737 of 19 August, or message us using Live Chat on our website. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."