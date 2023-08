Four jailed after teen kidnapped, robbed and dumped outside Black Country railway station in one of 'most serious cases ever dealt with'

Premium By Eleanor Lawson Sandwell Crime Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: Just now

Four men have been jailed for a total of more than 35 years after kidnapping and robbing a teenager, before dumping him outside a Black Country railway station without his phone or shoes.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Daejon Byfield, from Birmingham, and Panashe Mahachi, from Oldbury, have been jailed after kidnapping and robbing a teenager. A judge has called the kidnapping "one of the most serious kidnap cases" ever dealt with in a Birmingham court.