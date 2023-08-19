Stolen cars recovered and drivers without insurance taken off Dudley roads

The stolen car found in Brierley Hill

Dudley Town Police seized a car after spotting an uninsured driver who had no license.

Dudley Police tweeted: "We are out tonight, all night in Dudley Town and the surrounding area. It didn’t take us long to stop this driver who had no license and no insurance. Vehicle seized and driver reported to court."

In Brierley Hill officers spotted a stolen car which had cloned plates and had been used in crimes across Dudley.

Brierley Hill Police tweeted: "This vehicle was stolen last month on a keyless theft and used in further offences across Dudley. It has been recovered by #BUnitResponse on cloned plates and will now be submitted for forensics."