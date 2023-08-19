Notification Settings

Police hunting man in connection with Dudley burglary

By Adam SmithDudley

Police have released a picture of a man they want to quiz about a Black Country burglary.

Have you seen this man?
Dudley Police tweeted: "We want to speak this man in connection with a burglary in Dudley.

"Tools, perfume and money were stolen from an address in Stourbridge Road on August 9."

The man is grey haired and was wearing a distinctive blue and purple jacket and top.

The police added: "Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/693309/23."

