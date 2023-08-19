Notification Settings

Search is on by police after man shot in Birmingham

By Adam Smith

An investigation is under way after a man was shot and taken to hospital.

The car park was cordoned off by police
The car park was cordoned off by police

The shooting happened at 10.30pmon Friday night and Holyhead Road in Handsworth was closed to motorists on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital with his injuries and West Midlands Police has launched a manhunt for the shooter.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We're investigating after a man was shot while in a shop in Holyhead Road, Birmingham, at just after 10.30pm yesterday (Friday).

"The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries which are fortunately not believed to be life-threatening.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area to identify who was responsible, and establish why this happened.

"We've also stepped up reassurance patrols in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/721891/23."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

