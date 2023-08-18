Wolves pledge zero tolerance for racist and homophobic abuse ahead of Brighton game

There will be a zero policy against abuse and discrimination at Wolves.

In July, the club was handed a £100,000 fine from the Football Association after homophobic chanting by a section of Wolves supporters during the home match against Chelsea in April.

The club was issued with an action plan by the FA, which includes continuing to increase awareness of unacceptable behaviour, meaning communication of this nature is now deemed essential ahead of some fixtures.

Wolves welcome Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and the club does not want a repeat of last season's fixture when five Wolves supporters were ejected from the stadium for homophobic gestures, of which three were followed up by West Midlands Police, resulting in two criminal convictions.

Supporters who are not prosecuted by police or issued a Football Banning Order, are still at risk of being banned from all Wolves matches if deemed to have contravened Wolves’ acceptable behaviour policy.

Other incidents of abuse at Molineux include Rio Ferdinand being subjected to monkey chants whilst commentating in May 2021.

A spokesman for Wolves said: "Whilst creating an incredible atmosphere at Molineux is what our supporters do best, Wolves urge fans to consider the acceptability of their behaviour and whether it crosses a line into discrimination or illegality, while thinking also of the other people in the stadium who may be impacted as a result of their actions."

Homophobic abuse is considered a hate crime in the UK, and while the laws predominantly deal with crimes committed directly against LGBTQ+ people, it also includes crimes committed where the suspect has mistakenly identified another person as belonging to or associated with the LGBTQ+ community and/or a protected characteristic as defined by the Equality Act 2010.

PC Stuart Ward, football hate crime officer from West Midlands Police, said: "There is no place for discrimination in football, or society in general, we will always fully investigate any reports we receive from supporters, and we'll seek to bring those involved before the courts to face punishment.”