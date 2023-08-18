Smile wiped off grinning drug dealer's face after being jailed for two years

Connor Pearsall

Connor Pearsall, 21, from Birmingham, was spotted wearing a balaclava at Stafford Railway Station in February. Officers noticed he was behaving suspiciously and was talking to someone on his mobile phone.

Officers followed him onto a train and then searched him, finding 24 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, worth more than £450.

Officers then raided his home and found more of the drugs inside, leading to his arrest.

He was questioned in custody and later admitted to the offences at an earlier court hearing.

Pearsall was sentenced to 32 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

PC Craig Roughton, who dealt with this case, said: "I am pleased that Pearsall admitted his offending and that we were able to take a number of dangerous substances off our streets.

“I hope this sentence serves as a reminder to all those involved in serious criminal activity that we are watching and we will bring you to justice.

"Those responsible for drug distribution in Staffordshire will be targeted and dealt with as robustly as possible."

The sentencing comes as police try to disrupt serious and organised crime in Staffordshire as part of Operation Target.