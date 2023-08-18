Police make 11 arrests for disorder during Walsall FC home match

The Poundland Bescot Stadium

It came after an incident broke out on a car park outside the stadium on Saturday, while "missiles" were also allegedly thrown at the pitch.

West Midlands Police said all of those arrested, who were from the Greater Manchester area, have been released on bail while investigations continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We made 11 arrests for disorder following several incidents during Walsall’s home match with Stockport County.

"All of those arrested were from the Greater Manchester area.

"Six were arrested for affray and violent disorder after an incident broke out on a car park outside the stadium.

"A further three were arrested inside the ground and two more were arrested for allegedly throwing missiles at the pitch.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"All the men have been released on bail while we continue our investigations."

The drones team at the police force also tweeted saying its officers had assisted with aerial support and "positive action was taken by officers resulting in numerous arrests for disorder".

WMP Eye in the Sky tweeted on Saturday: "@WMPolice are hosting a number of Football fixtures today as the season starts. @dronesWMP assisted @WMerciaPolice colleagues with aerial support of the @WalsallFC_v @StockportCounty game.

"Positive action was taken by officers resulting in numerous arrests for disorder."