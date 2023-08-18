Police hunting two men who left cannabis crop home just before drugs raid

30 plants were found in Featherstone

The police were called to Cannock Road, Featherstone yesterday (Thursday) following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers went inside and found a cannabis grow inside, containing around 30 plants.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Two men, wearing black clothing, were seen leaving the address shortly before officers got there. The address has since been secured and the plants have been seized.

"The activity follows our ongoing commitment to proactively target drug cultivation as part of Operation Levidrome.

"If you were in the area and have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with our inquiries, call 101, quoting incident 969 of 17 August, or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk."

Staffordshire Police have drawn up a list of tell tale signs of cannabis cultivation to help residents in their fight against drugs, www.staffordshire.police.uk to read them.