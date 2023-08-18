Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunting two men who left cannabis crop home just before drugs raid

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after two men left a home crammed full of cannabis plants just before it was raided.

30 plants were found in Featherstone
30 plants were found in Featherstone

The police were called to Cannock Road, Featherstone yesterday (Thursday) following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers went inside and found a cannabis grow inside, containing around 30 plants.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Two men, wearing black clothing, were seen leaving the address shortly before officers got there. The address has since been secured and the plants have been seized.

"The activity follows our ongoing commitment to proactively target drug cultivation as part of Operation Levidrome.

"If you were in the area and have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with our inquiries, call 101, quoting incident 969 of 17 August, or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk."

Staffordshire Police have drawn up a list of tell tale signs of cannabis cultivation to help residents in their fight against drugs, www.staffordshire.police.uk to read them.

Residents who want to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News