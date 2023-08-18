Meet Giddy, the fire dog helping the investigation into Crooked House blaze

Giddy is a 15-month-old fire dog who can sniff out 10 different accelerants such as petrol and lighter fuel, which are often used in cases of arson to enable a fire to spread more quickly.
As the Black Country avidly follows The Crooked House saga, one dog is helping officers investigate the blaze which tore through the historic pub.
Giddy is a 15-month-old fire dog who can sniff out 10 different accelerants such as petrol and lighter fuel, which are often used in cases of arson to enable a fire to spread more quickly.