Dudley woman's bungalow ransacked by callous thieves while she was in hospital receiving treatment

Callous thieves broke into a bungalow in the Oakham area where singer Dayton Grey lives with his disabled wife Nicki, stealing vital medication for her, breaking her specially adapted bed and completely trashing all rooms.

Since then, kind hearted friends, neighbours and colleagues of Dayton - who travels all over the country singing - have raised £2,829 for the beleaguered couple, who have been married for six years and together for 10. They now face having to find a new bungalow which is adapted to meet Nicki's medical needs.

Tipton singer and Britain's Got Talent runner up Amy Lou, who is a friend of Dayton's, has offered to put him and Nicki up and a cash reward for anyone who can give information on the break in, which happened at around 1pm on Tuesday when they were at Russell's Hall Hospital.

They were alerted by ring doorbell footage and Dayton jumped straight into his car and saw the raiders running away from the property.

Nicki, who suffers from Fibromyalgia and a heart condition said: " The bungalow was left in a complete mess and I have been to afraid to go back there, so I am staying with family.

"The only thing they took was the medication, but they emptied all the draws, stamped on clothes and broke the bed which is either going to have to be repaired, or replaced.

"Dayton had to go and do a wedding the next day in Newcastle and then onto Blackpool where he was due to appear on Friday – the nature of his job means he can't just drop everything and let people down, he is very much of the mind that the show must go on."

Dayton appears as a Lionel Richie and Luther Vandross impersonator as well as doing other gigs and has appeared on television shows 'All Together Now,' 'I Can see your Voice,' and Starstruck,' where he sang as Marvin Gaye.

He said: "My mind is in a strange place at the moment to think anyone would break into a bungalow which was clearly marked with a disability badge on the front of it and trash the place, stealing only medication.