Call for all police to carry Tasers after female officer punched in throat making Walsall arrest

By Eleanor Lawson

The chair of the West Midlands Police Federation has called for Tasers to be given to all serving officers, after a female police officer was punched in the throat while trying to arrest a domestic abuse suspect.

Chair of the West Midlands Police Federation, Richard Cooke, said all police officers should be given tasers to lessen the risk of them being assaulted.
The incident happened on Wednesday in Walsall, leaving the officer struggling for breath. She was unable to finish the rest of her shift as a result of the assault.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

