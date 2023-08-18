Call for all police to carry Tasers after female officer punched in throat making Walsall arrest

The incident happened on Wednesday in Walsall, leaving the officer struggling for breath. She was unable to finish the rest of her shift as a result of the assault.
The chair of the West Midlands Police Federation has called for Tasers to be given to all serving officers, after a female police officer was punched in the throat while trying to arrest a domestic abuse suspect.
