Suspected stolen medicine found in abandoned van after vehicle failed to stop for police

By Eleanor Lawson

A van which failed to stop for police in Staffordshire was later found abandoned with suspected stolen medicine in the back.

Police believe the medicine could have been stolen from a pharmacy in the surrounding area.
Just after 3pm yesterday (August 16), a white Peugeot Bipper van failed to stop for officers and was later found abandoned in a car park on Town Meadows Way, Uttoxeter.

Officers found a large amount of codeine bottles inside the van which they believe may have been stolen from a pharmacy in the surrounding area.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information which could help their investigation to get in touch.

Call 101, quoting incident 537 of 16 August, or message Staffordshire Police using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

