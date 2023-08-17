Rooting out bad cops 'will be a top priority for West Mercia's new chief constable'

West Mercia Police will soon begin the process of looking for a new chief constable, after its current chief, Pippa Mills announced her decision to leave to rejoin the Met Police as an assistant commissioner.
Continuing to root out dirty cops must be 'front and centre' for West Mercia's new chief constable, according to the region's police and crime commissioner.
West Mercia Police will soon begin the process of looking for a new chief constable, after its current chief, Pippa Mills announced her decision to leave to rejoin the Met Police as an assistant commissioner.