Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police find more than 100 cannabis plants after searching a Wolverhampton address

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Comments

Police have discovered a cannabis factory made up of more than 100 plants after searching an address in Wolverhampton.

The plants were discovered by police at an address on Lea Road
The plants were discovered by police at an address on Lea Road

The farm, which comprised of around 134 plants, was discovered by officers at an address on Lea Road, Pennfields at around 3pm on August 16.

The cannabis plants discovered by police

Photos of the cannabis factory were published by West Midlands Police on social media, with dozens of plants seen crowded in a room.

The force has urged anyone who suspects criminal activity to get in touch by calling 101 or by contacting the anonymous charity, Crimestoppers.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News