Police find more than 100 cannabis plants after searching a Wolverhampton address

The farm, which comprised of around 134 plants, was discovered by officers at an address on Lea Road, Pennfields at around 3pm on August 16.
Photos of the cannabis factory were published by West Midlands Police on social media, with dozens of plants seen crowded in a room.
The force has urged anyone who suspects criminal activity to get in touch by calling 101 or by contacting the anonymous charity, Crimestoppers.
This afternoon officers executed a warrant at an address on Lea Road, Pennfields. Present were around 134 cannabis plants!— Tettenhall, Penn & Merry Hill Police (@TettenhallWMP) August 17, 2023
If you suspect any criminal activity, do not hesitate to report it on 101 or Crimestoppers!