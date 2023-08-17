Police appeal for witnesses after two fires on Cannock Chase

The blazes reportedly occurred in the same place off Rugeley Road near Rugeley.
They were at the same location but took place on different days - August 13 and August 14.
Officers have released an image of one of the incidents and are asking members of the public if they saw anything suspicious.
They're asking those who might have seen something to get in touch quoting incident 762 of 13/08.
