Man arrested after two alleged assaults at Walsall primary school during term time

The alleged assaults occurred at St James Primary School in Brownhills. Photo: Google.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault on Wednesday, June 21 after the alleged incidents at St James Primary School in Brownhills.

The school had not yet broken up for the summer holidays, and it is believed both pupils and staff were on the premises.

Police have said that the two alleged assaults are separate incidents and that the man has since been bailed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating two separate alleged assaults at St James Primary School in Great Charles Street, Brownhills.