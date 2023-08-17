Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after two alleged assaults at Walsall primary school during term time

By Eleanor LawsonBrownhillsCrimePublished:

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after two alleged assaults at a primary school in Walsall during term time.

The alleged assaults occurred at St James Primary School in Brownhills. Photo: Google.
The alleged assaults occurred at St James Primary School in Brownhills. Photo: Google.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault on Wednesday, June 21 after the alleged incidents at St James Primary School in Brownhills.

The school had not yet broken up for the summer holidays, and it is believed both pupils and staff were on the premises.

Police have said that the two alleged assaults are separate incidents and that the man has since been bailed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating two separate alleged assaults at St James Primary School in Great Charles Street, Brownhills.

"We are currently in the early stages of the investigation. A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains on police bail while our enquiries continue."

Crime
News
Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News