Stourbridge man jailed after breaking into house only to flee scene when confronted by homeowner

Ernest Taylor, 37, of Longfield Road in Stourbridge, has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for burglary after breaking into a house near Kidderminster last month.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, Taylor entered the home only to be confronted by the homeowner.
Despite fleeing the scene, the 37-year-old was later identified by CCTV and arrested.
Taylor was handed the sentence at Worcester Crown Court yesterday (August 15) and was ordered to pay a £137 victim surcharge.
Detective Constable Frances Pendleton from West Mercia Police said: "We’re pleased with the custodial sentence handed to Taylor, and hope that it shows we take burglary incredibly seriously.
"As a force we are committed to attending all burglaries, and this is a great example of how this works and ensures offenders are located and brought to justice."