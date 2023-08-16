Notification Settings

Stourbridge man jailed after breaking into house only to flee scene when confronted by homeowner

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been jailed for burglary after breaking into a house in the middle of the afternoon only to be confronted by the homeowner and forced to flee.

Ernest Taylor was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.
Ernest Taylor, 37, of Longfield Road in Stourbridge, has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for burglary after breaking into a house near Kidderminster last month.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, Taylor entered the home only to be confronted by the homeowner.

Despite fleeing the scene, the 37-year-old was later identified by CCTV and arrested.

Taylor was handed the sentence at Worcester Crown Court yesterday (August 15) and was ordered to pay a £137 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Frances Pendleton from West Mercia Police said: "We’re pleased with the custodial sentence handed to Taylor, and hope that it shows we take burglary incredibly seriously.

"As a force we are committed to attending all burglaries, and this is a great example of how this works and ensures offenders are located and brought to justice."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

