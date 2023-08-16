Stourbridge man jailed after breaking into house only to flee scene when confronted by homeowner

Ernest Taylor was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

Ernest Taylor, 37, of Longfield Road in Stourbridge, has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for burglary after breaking into a house near Kidderminster last month.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, Taylor entered the home only to be confronted by the homeowner.

Despite fleeing the scene, the 37-year-old was later identified by CCTV and arrested.

Taylor was handed the sentence at Worcester Crown Court yesterday (August 15) and was ordered to pay a £137 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Frances Pendleton from West Mercia Police said: "We’re pleased with the custodial sentence handed to Taylor, and hope that it shows we take burglary incredibly seriously.