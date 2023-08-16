Police dog helps officers detain suspects as four men arrested for car theft

Four men have been arrested for motor theft after a car with cloned plates refused to stop for police. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The vehicle was pursued and eventually stopped in Woodland Avenue, in the Quarry Bank area of Brierley Hill, in the early hours of the morning.

The four men fled the car, but police dog PD Buzz detained two of the suspects and officers located the other two.

PD Buzz swiftly detained two suspects. Photo: West Midlands Police.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers in Woodland Avenue, Quarry Bank stopped a vehicle and arrested four men on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in the early hours of August 16.