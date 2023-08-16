Notification Settings

Police dog helps officers detain suspects as four men arrested for car theft

By Eleanor Lawson

Four men have been arrested after failing to stop for police in a cloned car, with two of the four men being detained by a police dog.

Four men have been arrested for motor theft after a car with cloned plates refused to stop for police. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The vehicle was pursued and eventually stopped in Woodland Avenue, in the Quarry Bank area of Brierley Hill, in the early hours of the morning.

The four men fled the car, but police dog PD Buzz detained two of the suspects and officers located the other two.

PD Buzz swiftly detained two suspects. Photo: West Midlands Police.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers in Woodland Avenue, Quarry Bank stopped a vehicle and arrested four men on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in the early hours of August 16.

"All four remain in custody while inquiries continue."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

