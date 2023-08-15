Notification Settings

Two knives recovered after armed police stop teenagers at station

By James VukmirovicBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

There were arrests made after armed police were called to reports of a group carrying a knife on a train.

Armed police were called to Northfield station after reports of a group having knives on a train
The Cross City Line was locked down, with services delayed or cancelled, for around an hour on Monday after the armed officers from British Transport Police were called to Northfield Station after the group of teenagers were seen with the knife.

Four teenagers aged between 15 and 16 were arrested at the scene and two knives were recovered following a search.

British Transport Police confirmed the four arrested teenagers were taken into custody and currently remain there with inquiries continuing.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Northfields station at 4.55pm last night (14 Aug) following reports of a group carrying a knife on board a train.

"Armed police attended and four teenage boys, aged between 15 and 16, were arrested in connection.

"Two knives were recovered following a search.

"The four arrested teenagers were taken to custody where they remain.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

