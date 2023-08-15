Rapist jailed for 18 years after assaulting young girl and accusing her of 'making up stories'

Daniel Guest has been jailed for 18 years after carrying out a sickening series of attacks on an underage girl.

Daniel Guest carried out a sickening series of attacks against the girl, who was under the age of 16, over five years.

The 26-year-old from Yardley Wood told the girl on a number of occasions not to say anything about the abuse, telling her no-one would believe her.

Thankfully, she bravely came forward and reported him, resulting in his arrest.

When interviewed by officers, Guest even tried to blame the girl for making up stories and looking for attention.

Despite this, a strong case was built against Guest, and he was convicted in May of rape of a child, sexual assault against a child and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

Guest, from Birmingham, was sentenced on August 2 and will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Nicky Simms, from West Midlands Police's complex child abuse investigation team, said: "I would like to commend the victim in having the courage to report this matter to the police, and to relive the horror of this abuse.

"I hope this conviction shows that West Midlands Police are committed in investigating and convicting sexual predators who abuse young children, and I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of any such offences to come forward.

"We have specialist officers who will support you through every step of the investigation and criminal justice process.

"We also have links with a number of partner agencies who can support and offer you the opportunity to have your voice heard and not silenced by your abuser.