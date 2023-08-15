WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

The victim was driving along Frampton Road on Wednesday July 19 when another car scuffed his wing mirror and bumper.

When the victim got out of the car, four men from the other car got out and repeatedly punched him to the floor.

The assault took place at the junction of Stanfield Road.

No arrests have been made.

The police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, to get in touch. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting crime reference number 20/655721/23.