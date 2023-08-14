A West Mercia Police officer has been barred from the service after senidng sexual texts to a vulnerable person

Marcus Garland, 50, who was based at Hereford Police Station, would have been sacked had he not resigned from the force, an accelerated misconduct hearing ruled on Monday.

The hearing found that Garland breached the force's Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; orders and instructions; and discreditable conduct.

The hearing heard that in September 2021 Garland sent inappropriate text messages and images of a sexual and explicit nature to a vulnerable person.

He was also dishonest and obstructive when asked to produce his mobile phone in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Garland was suspended from duty in March 2022 and resigned in February 2023.

Following Monday’s outcome, he will also be added to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing him from working for a UK police service in the future.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “Marcus Garland was trained to help vulnerable victims and instead he chose to abuse his position as a police officer.

"I hope today’s outcome reassures the public we will continue to ensure those whose behaviour falls below the standards expected are banned from policing, even after they have left the force.

“I’m committed to ensuring our communities have trust and confidence in us and make no apology that people will continue to see those whose behaviour has no place in policing being sacked from the force.”

Today's new hearing followed the unrelated case of Rhett Wilson, 28, a West Mercia Police officer who was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct in a hearing earlier this month.