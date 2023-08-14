Notification Settings

Two people arrested after man assaulted with weapon

By Isabelle Parkin

Two people have been arrested after a man was assaulted with a weapon.

A large police presence remains on Shrubbery Road. Photo: Google
A large police presence remains on Shrubbery Road. Photo: Google

The incident took place on Shrubbery Road, Bromsgrove, at around 10pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police has said a large police presence remains at the scene on Monday, with two people currently in custody.

Sergeant Chris Dee from the force, said: "We would like to reassure the public that we believe this an isolated incident and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or to check CCTV if you live or work in the area."

Those with information have been asked to contact DS Chris Dee by emailing chris.dee@westmercia.police.uk or by telephone 07773 050 858.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website orlo.uk/IGwB5

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

