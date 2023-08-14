Two people arrested after man assaulted with weapon

A large police presence remains on Shrubbery Road. Photo: Google

The incident took place on Shrubbery Road, Bromsgrove, at around 10pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police has said a large police presence remains at the scene on Monday, with two people currently in custody.

Sergeant Chris Dee from the force, said: "We would like to reassure the public that we believe this an isolated incident and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or to check CCTV if you live or work in the area."

Those with information have been asked to contact DS Chris Dee by emailing chris.dee@westmercia.police.uk or by telephone 07773 050 858.