Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two arrests after man left with 'life changing' injuries in Wednesbury road rage attack

By Isabelle ParkinWednesburyCrimePublished:

Two men have been arrested after a road rage attack in Wednesbury which left a man with "life-changing" injuries.

The incident took place on Park Lane. Photo: Google
The incident took place on Park Lane. Photo: Google

The alleged assault took place following a minor collision between a Honda Civic and a Ford Transit on Park Lane, Wednesbury, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said that the driver of the Honda was confronted by a man from the Transit and punched several times.

Following the assault, the man's car keys and vehicle were taken.

On arrival, police found the man, aged in his 50s, with severe head injuries. He was taken to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

Following an appeal to the public for information, two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

They have since been released on police bail.

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News