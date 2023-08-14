Two arrests after man left with 'life changing' injuries in Wednesbury road rage attack

The incident took place on Park Lane. Photo: Google

The alleged assault took place following a minor collision between a Honda Civic and a Ford Transit on Park Lane, Wednesbury, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said that the driver of the Honda was confronted by a man from the Transit and punched several times.

Following the assault, the man's car keys and vehicle were taken.

On arrival, police found the man, aged in his 50s, with severe head injuries. He was taken to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

Following an appeal to the public for information, two men, aged 30 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

They have since been released on police bail.