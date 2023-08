Officers on patrol around Queen Square, Wolverhampton, arrested the 36-year-old man. Photo: Google Maps.

Residents stopped some of West Midlands Police's neighbourhood team as they carried out regular patrols on Monday around Queen Square, raising concerns that a man had been seen with a knife.

Officers approached a man nearby and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a knife.

The 36-year-old has been taken into custody for questioning.