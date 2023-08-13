Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries' in Wednesbury shooting

By Lisa O'BrienWednesburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man was taken to hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries" following a shooting in Wednesbury.

Bridge Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Google
Bridge Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said the man in his 30s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was dropped off by a Mercedes at around 4am and his injuries are potentially life-changing, police said.

Officers traced the car to Edgbaston. It had been travelling with a BMW, a search of which revealed a knife and a quantity of drugs.

Both cars were seized by officers for forensic examination.

It is believed the shooting took place on Bridge Street in Wednesbury and the area has been sealed off for further examination.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the investigation team at West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting log 594 of August 13.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News