Man suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries' in Wednesbury shooting

Bridge Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said the man in his 30s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was dropped off by a Mercedes at around 4am and his injuries are potentially life-changing, police said.

Officers traced the car to Edgbaston. It had been travelling with a BMW, a search of which revealed a knife and a quantity of drugs.

Both cars were seized by officers for forensic examination.

It is believed the shooting took place on Bridge Street in Wednesbury and the area has been sealed off for further examination.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the investigation team at West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting log 594 of August 13.