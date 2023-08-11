Sandwell prison officer jailed following relationship with inmate

Adam Higgs and Katie Loxton had a relationship while he was an inmate at HMP Oakwood and she was a serving prison custody officer.

Katie Loxton, aged 27, was a serving prison custody officer at HMP Oakwood when she first came into contact with inmate Adam Higgs, 32, from Grantham in Lincolnshire.

Loxton would spend a large portion of her time on the block which Higgs was housed, raising the concerns of a number of officers working there at the time.

When asked about it by staff, Loxton denied any wrongdoing with Higgs.

After carrying out some checks, it soon become apparent that Loxton and Higgs had bypassed the security system inside the prison and were communicating with one another through a fake contact which they had set up through Higgs’ telephone in his cell.

Between July 7, 2021 and January 13, 2022, Higgs made a total of 3,451 calls to this fake contact. He spoke with Loxton for more than 380 hours and spent £798 making the calls over this period.

Higgs also managed to hide a mobile phone which he used to communicate with Loxton through social media, with the pair often performing sexual acts to each other over the phone.

Following the discovery, police arrested Loxton and searched her home on January 27, 2022. Three handwritten letters from Higgs were found inside. Higgs was interviewed about the findings in prison in March 2022.

The pair later admitted to the offences in court and were sentenced to a combined term of 20 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Katie Loxton was jailed for 12 months for misconduct in a public office and without authority transmitting or causing the transmission of an image/sound by electronic means from within a prison.

Adam Higgs was handed an eight-month sentence for possessing inside a prison a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications and without authority transmitting or causing the transmission of an image/sound by electronic means from within a prison.

Detective Constable Adam McHugh, who dealt with the case, said: “Loxton and Higgs were able to manipulate the security measures of the prison telephony system to hide their relationship from officers and inmates.