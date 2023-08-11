Police using specially-trained horses for first time in two decades at football matches

West Midlands Police officers pictured with the specially-trained horses

With West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Walsall FC set to play at home tomorrow, West Midlands Police has said they will use the horses to maintain a "visible presence".

The force has struck a loan deal for the specially-trained police horses, allowing mounted officers to see over a crowd and move between pockets of people.

Officers at Thames Valley Police have offered their support for the initiative, with four horse-mounted officers to be present at the Coventry City against Middlesbrough match on Saturday.

Football commander, Supt Jack Hadley, said: "Like every fan in the region, we're delighted to see football back following the summer break.

"The fixture-list has given us a busy start with neighbours Albion, Blues, Coventry and Walsall all playing at home.

"We decided to recruit police horses after considering the best – and most cost-effective way – of ensuring we could police all the fixtures.

"With our primary focus being to ensure people can safely attend and enjoy their team's first home game of the season.

"We've not used horses to help at football fixtures for a long time and we're grateful to Coventry City for their support in us bringing them in – I'm sure they will be a welcome addition and make a great photo opportunity for fans.

"If this approach proves successful in supporting our policing plans, they could become a mane-stay in the future."