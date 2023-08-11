Police discover cannabis farm worth £400,000 at former Brierley Hill bank

Police said the cannabis growth had an estimated street value of more than £400,000

Officers from West Midlands Police found the cannabis farm when executing a warrant at the disused former Lloyds Bank in the town on Thursday.

Police said they had to "use force" to gain access to the site, where they found a man who was taken into custody.

The force said they found the cannabis farm after acting off information given to them by the public.

Speaking in a video at the scene, a spokeswoman for the force, said: "Today we've executed a drug warrant in Brierley Hill and we came across a very large cannabis growth.

"As you can see they've bypassed the electrics, this facilitates such a large growth. We found one male on site and he's now in custody.

"Officers have had to use force to get into the property. We have seized numerous plants, and we believe the street value to be over £400,000.