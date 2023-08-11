Perverted pensioner sent sexually explicit messages to police officer posing as 14-year-old

John Atkinson, 72, sent sexually explicit messages to "Tommy" but was arrested on Monday, June 19 and charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
A perverted pensioner was caught trying to organise sex with a child after Wolverhampton police officers posed online as a 14-year-old boy, a court heard.
