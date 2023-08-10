Man who murdered woman found stabbed to death at home days after Christmas to be sentenced in October

Thomas Grant

Lucy Clews, 39, from West Chadsmoor, Staffordshire, was found dead at her home on December 29 2021 having been stabbed and strangled, after not contacting anyone during the festive period.

Thomas Grant, 28, of no fixed address, denied killing Miss Clews at her home after she offered him a place to stay, but was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at Stafford Crown Court.

He was due to be sentenced today but the case was adjourned for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

Judge Christine Montgomery said it was necessary for all concerned so she could set a minimum term appropriately.

Grant is now due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on October 30.

The court previously heard how Grant met recently-widowed Lucy on Christmas Eve and she offered him a place to stay over Christmas as he had nowhere else to go.

Police say Grant, a drug addict, then used Lucy's home as a base, spending several days visiting people he knew to persuade them to give him money to fuel his habit.

It was the prosecution's case that Grant stole and sold Miss Clews's jewellery - including her wedding ring and a necklace belonging to her late husband - in order to raise money for drugs, and also sold her mobile phone.

He was then spotted on CCTV on Christmas Day having left the scene of the murder.

When he was arrested in Hednesford on December 30 2021, Grant gave a false name to officers.

Grant's possessions were later found in Miss Clews's home and a knife which had both their DNA on it was located.