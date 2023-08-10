Historic decorative metal benches stolen from National Trust site Dudmaston Hall

One of the benches that has been stolen

The turquoise-coloured benches have provided welcome seats for hundreds of thousands of visitors to Dudmaston Hall near Bridgnorth for half a century.

But they went missing on Monday. How the thieves managed to take the large heavy benches is still a mystery.

West Mercia Police Constable Jonathan Lightfoot said the pair of turquoise-coloured benches were crafted at nearby Coalbrookdale in the design of 'Fern and Blackberry’.

"They have been at Dudmaston since 1970 and were placed in Lady Labouchere's rose border where they have been enjoyed by hundreds and thousands of visitors over the years," he said.

"These benches stolen are very distinctive so we are asking for anybody who may have been offered these items or have any information of them being sold to please contact us."