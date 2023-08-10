Notification Settings

Around 250 cannabis plants discovered at drugs den after police respond to 'break-in' call

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have discovered around 250 cannabis plants at a drugs den.

Officers discovered up to 250 cannabis plants at the property
Officers from West Midlands Police initially responded to calls of a break-in at an address in Kiniths Way, West Bromwich, at around 5.15pm yesterday.

Instead, they found a large number of cannabis plants across the property.

A spokesperson for the force has said enquiries are ongoing.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

