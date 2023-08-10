Around 250 cannabis plants discovered at drugs den after police respond to 'break-in' call

Officers from West Midlands Police initially responded to calls of a break-in at an address in Kiniths Way, West Bromwich, at around 5.15pm yesterday.
Instead, they found a large number of cannabis plants across the property.
A spokesperson for the force has said enquiries are ongoing.
#DRUGS | We've discovered up to 250 cannabis plants at a drugs den in Sandwell.— West Bromwich Town Police (@WestBromwichWMP) August 10, 2023
We initially responded to a break-in at an address in Kiniths Way, West Bromwich, around 5.15pm yesterday.
We found a large number of plants across the property and enquiries are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/51QxsGGxma