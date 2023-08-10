Appeal to find five men after 'road rage assault' left victim with 'life-changing injuries'

West Midlands Police want to speak to these men following the assault

The alleged assault took place after a minor collision between a Honda Civic and a Ford Transit on Park Lane, Wednesbury, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said that the driver of the Honda was confronted by a man from the Transit and punched several times.

Following the assault, the man's car keys and vehicle were taken.

On arrival, police found the man, aged in his 50s, with severe head injuries who was taken to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

Officers have now launched an appeal to the public for help in finding five men who they wish to speak to in connection to the assault.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.14pm to an assault on Park Lane in Wednesbury. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man with serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene which continued en route to hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."