Appeal for information on assault where car was reversed into PCSO

Church Cresent, where the incident is said to have taken place. Photo: Google

The appeal comes after a Staffordshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was assaulted while on patrol in Church Crescent, Essington, on April 17.

The officer, who was with another PCSO, was attacked when they asked the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta to turn off the engine to the vehicle. The driver then reversed towards the officer, colliding with his left knee.

The car immediately left the scene and drove away in the direction of Hill Street.