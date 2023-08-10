Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal for information on assault where car was reversed into PCSO

By Daniel WaltonSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information about an incident earlier this year when a car was driven into a police officer.

Church Cresent, where the incident is said to have taken place. Photo: Google
Church Cresent, where the incident is said to have taken place. Photo: Google

The appeal comes after a Staffordshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) was assaulted while on patrol in Church Crescent, Essington, on April 17.

The officer, who was with another PCSO, was attacked when they asked the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta to turn off the engine to the vehicle. The driver then reversed towards the officer, colliding with his left knee.

The car immediately left the scene and drove away in the direction of Hill Street.

Police are asking for anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch via their LiveChat, or by calling 101 quoting 673 of April 17.

Crime
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News