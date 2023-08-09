Notification Settings

Court shown CCTV of cars 'racing' before Wolverhampton crash that killed young brothers

By Paul Jenkins

Chilling CCTV footage has been shown to the court which shows two cars 'racing at high speeds,' on a main road in Wolverhampton moments before one of them ploughed into a car, killing two youngsters.

Killed: Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh
Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged ten, were travelling in the family's BMW with their mother Arathi Nehar driving when it was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the A4123 Birmingham New Road on March 14, 2019. The brothers were killed instantly.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

