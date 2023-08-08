Shropshire's Chief Constable leaving to join the Met Police

Chief Constable Pippa Mills is leaving West Mercia Police

The West Mercia Police Chief Constable will be moving to join the Metropolitan Police.

Chief Constable Mills joined West Mercia Police in September 2021, replacing Anthony Bangham in the role.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has thanked Chief Constable Mills for her service, and said he would be looking at options for her successor in due course.

He said: “On behalf of our communities, I want to thank CC Mills for her support in helping to deliver my Safer West Mercia Plan over the last 23 months.

"I wish her the best of luck in her new role as she returns to the Met. I know her experience from West Mercia will stand her in good stead to address the significant challenges the Met faces.