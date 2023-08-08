Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire's Chief Constable leaving to join the Met Police

By Dominic RobertsonWyre ForestCrimePublished:

Shropshire's police force will be on the lookout for a new chief constable after it was confirmed that Pippa Mills is leaving her role.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills is leaving West Mercia Police
Chief Constable Pippa Mills is leaving West Mercia Police

The West Mercia Police Chief Constable will be moving to join the Metropolitan Police.

Chief Constable Mills joined West Mercia Police in September 2021, replacing Anthony Bangham in the role.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has thanked Chief Constable Mills for her service, and said he would be looking at options for her successor in due course.

He said: “On behalf of our communities, I want to thank CC Mills for her support in helping to deliver my Safer West Mercia Plan over the last 23 months.

"I wish her the best of luck in her new role as she returns to the Met. I know her experience from West Mercia will stand her in good stead to address the significant challenges the Met faces.

"In due course I will be considering options around her successor, to ensure both interim and permanent leadership is identified with a clear focus on making sure that West Mercia’s communities receive the best possible policing services, now and in the future."

Crime
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Shropshire
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News