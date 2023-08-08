Sandwell man wanted by police for breaching court order

Wolverhampton street taped off as armed police storm flat
A Sandwell man is wanted by police for breaching a court order.
West Midlands Police has appealed for help in locating Fererro Forbes.
The force has asked anyone who has seen the 26-year-old to get in touch as soon as possible.
People have been asked to call 999 immediately, quoting court warrant 20/17000/22.
