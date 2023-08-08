Notification Settings

Sandwell man wanted by police for breaching court order

By Isabelle ParkinSandwellCrimePublished:

A Sandwell man is wanted by police for breaching a court order.

Fererro Forbes

West Midlands Police has appealed for help in locating Fererro Forbes.

The force has asked anyone who has seen the 26-year-old to get in touch as soon as possible.

People have been asked to call 999 immediately, quoting court warrant 20/17000/22.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

