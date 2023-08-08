Jailed: Former criminology student who carried out series of armed robberies across region

Brazen Kudakwashe Chowa

Brazen Kudakwashe Chowa held shop workers at knifepoint and on one occasion used a gun to threaten staff at a bank in Acocks Green, stealing over £3,500 in cash.

The 30-year-old, of High Street, Erdington, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to six armed robberies on retail premises across Birmingham, Solihull, Dudley and Tipton between February and October last year.

Chowa also asked for 12 other robbery offences to be taken into consideration before sentencing.

A total of 17 of the armed robberies were carried out at knifepoint and, at the final robbery before he was caught, he used a gun to rob a bank.

He targeted a One-Stop shop in Solihull but ran out after a staff member activated the alarm.

But that did not put Chowa off as he went on to carry out more armed robberies.

It included him targeting a Londis in Rubery, Spar in Cotteridge and he targeted a service station on the Alcester Road in Birmingham, twice in a matter of days.

Officers from the robbery team at West Midlands Police worked alongside its forensics department, operational support unit, local policing and firearms officers on the investigation to catch Chowa.

He was finally arrested in November after he carried out a robbery at Lloyds bank using a gun, which was later confirmed to be a BB gun.

Officers carried out an extensive CCTV trawl casting a net over several miles until Chowa was identified.

CCTV evidence also captured him paying in old £50 notes and damaged notes stolen from the bank into his own bank account.

Officers then swooped at his home and arrested him.

They seized BB gun packaging which was recovered along with a money bag stolen in the robbery.

Detective Sergeant Curt Wilkins, from the robbery team at Sutton Coldfield, said: “This is testament to the hard work that was carried out by officers from the Birmingham east robbery team.

“The initial attendance, the tenacity shown during hours of CCTV work, through to his arrest, evidence gathering at the scene, interview and the subsequent file of evidence that was prepared led to this fantastic result.

“Chowa had attended a university course in criminology.

"This would provide him with knowledge of police and forensic tactics.

"He was brazen in his approach, but his luck finally ran out.

"He was presented with so much evidence that he had no alternative but to plead guilty to all offences.