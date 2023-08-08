Driver of car which killed two youngsters in Wolverhampton pretended it had been stolen, court told

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, were travelling in the family's BMW when it was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the A4123 Birmingham New Road in March 2019.
A man who crashed a car in Wolverhampton, killing two youngsters and severely injuring their mother - and then fled the scene - conspired with his brother to make out the car had been stolen a court has heard,
