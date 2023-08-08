Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver of car which killed two youngsters in Wolverhampton pretended it had been stolen, court told

Premium
By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man who crashed a car in Wolverhampton, killing two youngsters and severely injuring their mother - and then fled the scene - conspired with his brother to make out the car had been stolen a court has heard,

Sanjay and Pawanveer SINGH
Sanjay and Pawanveer SINGH

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, were travelling in the family's BMW when it was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the A4123 Birmingham New Road in March 2019.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Sedgley
Dudley
Birmingham
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News