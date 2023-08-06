Notification Settings

Lorry driver with cocaine and cannabis derivatives in his blood banned from the road

By David StubbingsRugeleyCrimePublished:

A lorry driver has been banned from the road after admitting being behind the wheel with drugs in his system.

Nicholas Smith was sentenced at Cannock Magistrates Court
Nicholas Smith was sentenced at Cannock Magistrates Court

Nicholas Smith from Lichfield Road in Armitage, Rugeley, was caught at the wheel of a Scania HGV on the A34 at Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, on February 13.

Blood taken from the 48-year-old showed he had 3.4 micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or THC – the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis – 1.4micrograms above the legal limit of 2.

He also had 277 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine - a cocaine derivative - more than five times the legal limit of 50 micrograms.

Smith admitted two counts of drug driving when he appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court in June.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on Wednesday, he was given a two-year driving ban and a 12-month community order, which includes 80 hours of unpaid work.

The driving ban is backdated to June 22, when he pleaded guilty and was given an initial interim road ban.

He must also pay costs of £135 and a £114 surcharge.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

