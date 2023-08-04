Walsall man punished for drug dealing warned about jail after 'patchy response' to order

Sultan Hussain appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Sultan Hussain, of Hough Road, Pleck, in Walsall, was sentenced to a 21-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, on January 20 last year for possessing five grams of cocaine with intent to supply.

He admitted the breaches at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Philip Brunt told the court that Hussain had completed 150 days of unpaid work and four days of rehabilitation activity requirement days, but still had outstanding rehabilitation activities.

Representing himself in court, Hussain said that he missed the sessions due to family issues.

District Judge Ian Strongman, sitting as a Recorder, said that there had been a "patchy response" by Hussain in regards to his probation order, but said that the sessions "usually went quite well" when he attended them.

He also told the court that the probation officer saw him on the morning of one of the breaches, yet Hussain did not attend the appointment.

For the breaches Hussain was given 21 additional hours of unpaid work which Recorder Strongman said he should carry out "as soon as possible".

"Another judge on another day might have activated your sentence," he added.